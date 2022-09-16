© 2022
The Roundtable

Woodstock Film Festival 2022

Published September 16, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT
The Woodstock Film Festival will celebrate its 23rd Anniversary September 28 through October 2. Films and industry panels will be presented at venues throughout the Hudson Valley in the towns of Woodstock, Kingston, Rosendale, and Saugerties – and online.

WFF has always strongly supported local film production in the Hudson Valley and five of the feature films in this year’s program were filmed primarily in the region.

This year’s 5-day festival is made up of 48 feature films and 98 shorts.

The festival features 6 full length music films, 12 cutting-edge music videos, and a screening and live performance at Levon Helm Studios. The festival also features a series of films created by exceptional women directors, and inspiring films exploring the LGBTQIA+ experience.

Meira Blaustein is Woodstock Film Festival Co-Founder & Executive Director.

