Basilica Green Benefit Concert and more at Basilica Hudson

Co-Founder and Director Melissa Auf der Maur from Basilica Hudson is here to tell us about three upcoming events: The Basilica Green Concert on September 10th, the return of the local artist series Jupiter Nights on September 15th and Basilica’s participation in Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week starting September 17 and running through the 25th.

Housed in a solar powered, reclaimed 1880s industrial factory, Basilica Hudson, a nonprofit multidisciplinary art center located in Hudson New York, welcomes visitors each season to genre-pushing music festivals, large scale marketplace events, regular film screenings, an artist in residency program, public installations and other community gatherings.