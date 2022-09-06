© 2022
Basilica Green Benefit Concert and more at Basilica Hudson

Published September 6, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Basilica Hudson
Matt Charland
/

Co-Founder and Director Melissa Auf der Maur from Basilica Hudson is here to tell us about three upcoming events: The Basilica Green Concert on September 10th, the return of the local artist series Jupiter Nights on September 15th and Basilica’s participation in Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week starting September 17 and running through the 25th.

Housed in a solar powered, reclaimed 1880s industrial factory, Basilica Hudson, a nonprofit multidisciplinary art center located in Hudson New York, welcomes visitors each season to genre-pushing music festivals, large scale marketplace events, regular film screenings, an artist in residency program, public installations and other community gatherings.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
