© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Roosevelt Sweeps Nation: FDR’s 1936 Landslide Victory and the Triumph of the Liberal Ideal" by historian David Pietrusza

Published September 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
Bookcover for "Roosevelt Sweeps Nation"
Provided
/
Diversion Books

In "Roosevelt Sweeps Nation: FDR’s 1936 Landslide Victory and the Triumph of the Liberal Ideal" historian David Pietrusza provides an original, and authoritative account of an election, a president, and a country at a crossroads.

Boldly steering clear of the pat narrative regarding Franklin Roosevelt’s unprecedented 1936 re-election landslide, Pietrusza weaves a more intricate, ever more surprising tale of a polarized America; of our most complex, calculating, and politically successful president at the top of his Machiavellian game; and how our society, our politics, and our parties fitfully reinvented themselves.

Roosevelt Sweeps Nation provides a vivid portrait of a turbulent Depression-era America, featuring the steamrolled passage of Social Security and the backlash against it; the era’s racism and anti-Semitism; American Socialists and Communists; and a Supreme Court seemingly bent on dismantling the New Deal.

Tags

The Roundtable FDRpresidential historypresidential politicsfranklin d. rooseveltDavid Pietrusza
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More