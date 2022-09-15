© 2022
"Everything Else is Bric-a-Brac: Notes on Home" by Akiko Busch

Published September 15, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
Best-selling author and design critic Akiko Busch is here to discuss her new collection, "Everything Else is Bric-a-brac: Notes on Home." It is a collection of 60 short prose pieces that reflect, on the human condition and offer insights on family, domestic space, and a changing environment.

In “Everything Else Is Bric-a-Brac,” Busch explores place, memory, and the ambiguities of domestic life. At once thought-provoking, humorous, and meditative, these essays illuminate the emotional resonance of inanimate things; ideas of placement and displacement; the simultaneous frailty and tenacity of human recollection; the beauty of usefulness and uselessness alike; and how we do - and don't - find our place in things.

