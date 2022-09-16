© 2022
Food Friday 9/16/22: Healthy eating with Holly Shelowitz

Published September 16, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Holly presents a plate full of nutritious goodies
Photo courtesy of nourishingwisdom.com
/
Dinner is served!

Today we welcome back Holly Shelowitz to discuss healthy foods that taste great and can make us feel better. Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Holly Shelowitz is a Certified Nutrition Counselor and Culinary Nutrition Educator. For over 22 years Holly has been teaching people how to harness their body’s own preventative and healing powers with food, herbs and lifestyle.

In addition to meeting with clients privately, Holly has taught nutrition and cooking workshops on around the region and at Omega Institute, Eileen Fisher, UPS, American Express as well as many local organizations. Holly was the Northeast Regional Nutrition Educator for Whole Foods Market, helping to launch two Global Healthy Eating Education programs that were integrated company wide. She brought it all back home and created the Healthy Eating Education Program at Mother Earth’s Storehouse and helped open the café at Sunflower Natural Foods Market. Holly regularly teaches community workshops at libraries, farmers markets and everywhere on Zoom.

Learn more about Holly’s events and classes at www.nourishingwisdom.com and connect with her on social:

Facebook @Nourishing Wisdom Nutrition
Instagram @hollynourishingwisdom

