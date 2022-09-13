"Imprinted: Illustrating Race" at The Norman Rockwell Museum through 10/30

The exhibition “Imprinted: Illustrating Race” is on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through October 30, 2022. Over 300 artworks and objects widely circulated illustrated imagery examine the role of published images in shaping attitudes toward race and culture. The exhibition explores stereotypical racial representations and moves forward in time to celebrate the accomplishments of contemporary artists and publishers whose work emphasizes diversity and inclusivity.

“Imprinted: Illustrating Race” was Co-curated by University of Delaware Professor of Visual Communications, and Interim Director of the MFA in Illustration Practice program at Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), guest Curator Robyn Phillips Pendleton and by noted scholar in American illustration, the Norman Rockwell Museum’s Deputy Director/Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett.

Plunkett met me at the museum to walk through and discuss the exhibition. We were also joined by Shadra Strickland, an artist whose work is part of “Imprinted.” Strickland studied illustration and design at Syracuse University and earned her M.F.A. at New York's School of Visual Arts. She teaches at MICA and her first authored/illustrated picture book, "Jump In," will be available in January from Bloomsbury Publishing.

The new video series “Drawing Life from Norman Rockwell’s Studio” features contemporary artists sketching and conversing about creative expression, the power of persuasion, and the people’s art. Launching on on September 15, the inaugural episode features Loveis Wise.