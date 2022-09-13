© 2022
The Roundtable

"Imprinted: Illustrating Race" at The Norman Rockwell Museum through 10/30

Published September 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Shadra Strickland
Illustration by Shadra Strickland from "Bird" by Zetta Elliott and Shadra Strickland

The exhibition “Imprinted: Illustrating Race” is on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through October 30, 2022. Over 300 artworks and objects widely circulated illustrated imagery examine the role of published images in shaping attitudes toward race and culture. The exhibition explores stereotypical racial representations and moves forward in time to celebrate the accomplishments of contemporary artists and publishers whose work emphasizes diversity and inclusivity.

“Imprinted: Illustrating Race” was Co-curated by University of Delaware Professor of Visual Communications, and Interim Director of the MFA in Illustration Practice program at Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA), guest Curator Robyn Phillips Pendleton and by noted scholar in American illustration, the Norman Rockwell Museum’s Deputy Director/Chief Curator Stephanie Plunkett.

Plunkett met me at the museum to walk through and discuss the exhibition. We were also joined by Shadra Strickland, an artist whose work is part of “Imprinted.” Strickland studied illustration and design at Syracuse University and earned her M.F.A. at New York's School of Visual Arts. She teaches at MICA and her first authored/illustrated picture book, "Jump In," will be available in January from Bloomsbury Publishing.

The new video series “Drawing Life from Norman Rockwell’s Studio” features contemporary artists sketching and conversing about creative expression, the power of persuasion, and the people’s art. Launching on on September 15, the inaugural episode features Loveis Wise.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
Related Content
  • "Imminence" by Mary Taylor (SculptureNow at The Mount 2022)
    The Roundtable
    2022 SculptureNow exhibition at The Mount
    Sarah LaDuke
    Founded in 1998, SculptureNow presents an annual exhibition of outdoor sculpture on the grounds of Edith Wharton’s historic home and gardens The Mount in Lenox, Massachusetts. The grounds of The Mount - and therefore, access to view the SculptureNow works, are free and open to the public from dawn to dusk.This year’s exhibition includes 30 works by artists from all over the United States - on view through October 19.ScuptureNow Executive Director Ann John and Executive Assistant Emily Robinson take us around to talk about the art and the artists.
  • L-R: Bust of St. John the Baptist, original model 1880, cast by Francois Rudier 1883, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Gift of Samuel P. Avery, 1983 (93.11) Katherine Seney Simpson (Mrs. John W. Simpson), 1903. National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC. Gift of Mrs. John W. Simpson, 1942.5.16 Hanako (Type A), 1907. Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, Legion of Honor. Gift of Alma de Bretteville Spreckles, 1941.34.7
    The Roundtable
    "Rodin in the United States" at The Clark through 9/18
    Sarah LaDuke
    This summer, The Clark in Williamstown, Massachusetts, presents “Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern” - an exhibition that explores how American collectors embraced the French artist’s art over time. The exhibition was guest curated by independent scholar Antoinette Le Normand-Romain.Esther Bell is the Robert and Martha Berman Lipp Chief Curator of the Clark Art Institute - and just this week it was announced that she has also been appointed as The Clark’s Deputy Director. She leads us on an audio tour.
  • TBP_OuterBox_COVER
    The Roundtable
    Five volume album “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project” raises awareness and funds for our feathered friends
    Sarah LaDuke
    “For the Birds: The Birdsong Project” is an unprecedented outpouring of creativity by more than 220 music artists, actors, literary figures, and visual artists, all coming together to celebrate the joy birds bring to human lives and to emphasize the climate crisis indicators made evident by changes in bird behaviors and migration patterns.“For the Birds” is a collection of 172 pieces of new music inspired by the beauty of birdsong, performed by artists from across the musical spectrum and 73 works of bird-inspired poetry, read by familiar and famous voices - like Tilda Swinton, Wendell Pierce, Regina King, Michelle Williams, Greta Gerwig, and Bobby Cannavale.The collection is curated and compiled by distinguished film and television music supervisor Randall Poster; he joins us now along with Executive producer and "For the Birds" creator Rebecca Reagan.
  • circleround-butwhy.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Podcasts: They're not just for adults - as two successful regionally produced pods prove
    Sarah LaDuke
    WBUR's “Circle Round” podcast adapts folktales from around the world into sound-and music-rich radio plays for kids. The character voices in the stories are performed by incredible actors. “Circle Round” is created and produced by Rebecca Sheir and Eric Shimelonis. Vermont Public’s “But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids,” answers listener-submitted questions on wide-ranging topics. Recent episode titles include: “Why do pigs oink?,”“How are images chosen for coins?,” and “Why do we have friends?.” Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of “But Why.”Rebecca Sheir and Jane Lindhom join us along with special guest host, Evelyn Correia.
  • lucykaplansky-lastdaysofsummer.png
    The Roundtable
    Lucy Kaplansky's new album "Last Days of Summer"
    Sarah LaDuke
    In June, singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky released her ninth solo album, “Last Days of Summer” - it features four covers and six new original songs, co-written with Kaplansky’s husband Rick Litvin. She joins us to talk about her songwriting, how she picks covers, and the band she assembled for this record.
  • Amanda Palmer - O+ Benefit Concert 2022.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Amanda Palmer plays benefit concert for O+ on 8/13
    Sarah LaDuke
    On Saturday, August 13 at 6 p.m. at The Old Dutch Church in Kingston, New York, Amanda Palmer will play a benefit concert for O+ with special guests Holly Miranda, Chris Wells, Sophi Strand, Father Nathan Monk, and Gracie and Rachel. This is Palmers’ only major solo show this summer and her first in the United States in three years.
