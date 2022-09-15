5th Annual Albany Book Festival

The New York State Writers Institute and UAlbany will be hosting the fifth annual Albany Book Festival at the college’s Uptown Campus, in the campus center on Saturday, September 17. The event will host more than 100 authors and poets, including Pulitzer-Prize-winning “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau and National Book Award winner Susan Choi, among others.

There will be ample panels hosted throughout the day covering many different genres, including but not limited to post-apocalyptic fiction, food, New York State history, parenting, and more. Over 30 featured authors will host book signings as well.

Paul Grondahl is Director of the NYS Writers Institute at University at Albany. And we also welcome writer and radio producer Adam Colman – the man behind The Writers Institute podcast, a Deep-Dive Into the Audio Archives of the New York State Writers Institute.