© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

5th Annual Albany Book Festival

Published September 15, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Albany Book Festival logo
Provided
/
albanybookfestival.com
Albany Book Festival logo

The New York State Writers Institute and UAlbany will be hosting the fifth annual Albany Book Festival at the college’s Uptown Campus, in the campus center on Saturday, September 17. The event will host more than 100 authors and poets, including Pulitzer-Prize-winning “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau and National Book Award winner Susan Choi, among others.

There will be ample panels hosted throughout the day covering many different genres, including but not limited to post-apocalyptic fiction, food, New York State history, parenting, and more. Over 30 featured authors will host book signings as well.

Paul Grondahl is Director of the NYS Writers Institute at University at Albany. And we also welcome writer and radio producer Adam Colman – the man behind The Writers Institute podcast, a Deep-Dive Into the Audio Archives of the New York State Writers Institute.

Tags

The Roundtable albany book festivalnyswiNew York State Writers InstituteUAlbany
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More