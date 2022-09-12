9th Annual Stone Skipping Festival at Lake Paran in North Bennington, Vermont

Lake Paran in North Bennington, Vermont is hosting New England’s only Stone Skipping Festival on September 17th, from 1 to 6 p.m., with world champions throwing and attendees allowed to try for themselves.

Can you guess what the world record for stone skipping is? If you guessed 88 skips you would be correct. Competitions include: Children under 7; Kids 7-12; Amateurs; and Pros.

New this year are games of speed-throwing and targets to aim at for a chance to win gift-certificates to local businesses. To tell us more, we welcome Champion Stone Skipper Paul Ferro and Alisa del Tufo, Chair of the Board for Lake Paran.