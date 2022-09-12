© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

9th Annual Stone Skipping Festival at Lake Paran in North Bennington, Vermont

Published September 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
paran-skipping-2022.png
Provided
/
lakeparanvt.org

Lake Paran in North Bennington, Vermont is hosting New England’s only Stone Skipping Festival on September 17th, from 1 to 6 p.m., with world champions throwing and attendees allowed to try for themselves.

Can you guess what the world record for stone skipping is? If you guessed 88 skips you would be correct. Competitions include: Children under 7; Kids 7-12; Amateurs; and Pros.

New this year are games of speed-throwing and targets to aim at for a chance to win gift-certificates to local businesses. To tell us more, we welcome Champion Stone Skipper Paul Ferro and Alisa del Tufo, Chair of the Board for Lake Paran.

Tags

The Roundtable lake paranNorth Benningtonstone skipping
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    9/12/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of RPI’s Institute for Data, Artificial Intelligence and Computing Jim Hendler, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 92
    Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • katherineblunt-californiaburning.jpg
    The Roundtable
    "California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric And What It Means for America’s Power Grid" by Katherine Blunt
    Joe Donahue
    Wall Street Journal energy reporter Katherine Blunt has been covering Pacific Gas and Electric and California’s wildfires since 2018, and her reporting on the story has received numerous awards. In her new book: "California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric And What It Means for America’s Power Grid," Blunt expands on her investigative work to expose how PG&E endangered the lives of millions of Californians.
  • lucykaplansky-lastdaysofsummer.png
    The Roundtable
    Lucy Kaplansky's new album "Last Days of Summer"
    Sarah LaDuke
    In June, singer-songwriter Lucy Kaplansky released her ninth solo album, “Last Days of Summer” - it features four covers and six new original songs, co-written with Kaplansky’s husband Rick Litvin. She joins us to talk about her songwriting, how she picks covers, and the band she assembled for this record.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    9/9/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
  • Book cover for "Woman Without Shame" by Sandra Cisneros
    The Roundtable
    Sandra Cisneros' new poetry collection "Woman Without Shame"
    Joe Donahue
    It has been twenty-eight years since Sandra Cisneros (best-selling author of "The House on Mango Street") published a book of poetry. With dozens of never-before-seen poems, "Woman Without Shame" is a moving collection of songs, elegies, and declarations that chronicle her pilgrimage toward rebirth and the recognition of her prerogative as a woman artist.
Load More