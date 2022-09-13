ShapeShifter Plus and The Bardavon present a series of concerts to celebrate jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette

Jack DeJohnette is one of the greatest and most influential jazz drummers of all time and in celebration of his 80th birthday he will be doing a trio of concerts in Kingston and Woodstock to benefit the ShapeShifter Plus arts organization. The events are co-presented with Bardavon Presents

The series will begin on Saturday, September 17 with a performance by DeJohnette and tap dance icon Savion Glover at the Woodstock Playhouse in Woodstock, New York. In October, Dejohnette will perform with bassist Dave Holland and pianist Jason Moran, and the celebration concludes on December 15 with Jack and Grammy-winning pianist Jon Batiste and bassist Matthew Garrison at UPAC in Kingston, New York.

We welcome Jack Dejohnette and Shapeshifter Co-Founder Matthew Garrison.