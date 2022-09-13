© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

ShapeShifter Plus and The Bardavon present a series of concerts to celebrate jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette

Published September 13, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT
Jack DeJohnette/Savion Glover/Woodstock Playhouse
https://www.bardavon.org/
Jack DeJohnette/Savion Glover/Woodstock Playhouse

Jack DeJohnette is one of the greatest and most influential jazz drummers of all time and in celebration of his 80th birthday he will be doing a trio of concerts in Kingston and Woodstock to benefit the ShapeShifter Plus arts organization. The events are co-presented with Bardavon Presents

The series will begin on Saturday, September 17 with a performance by DeJohnette and tap dance icon Savion Glover at the Woodstock Playhouse in Woodstock, New York. In October, Dejohnette will perform with bassist Dave Holland and pianist Jason Moran, and the celebration concludes on December 15 with Jack and Grammy-winning pianist Jon Batiste and bassist Matthew Garrison at UPAC in Kingston, New York.

We welcome Jack Dejohnette and Shapeshifter Co-Founder Matthew Garrison.

Tags

The Roundtable jack dejohnettesavion gloverjon batistewoodstock playhouseupacbardavonJazzjazz musicpercussionpercussionist
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More