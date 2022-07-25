"Voice and Violin" at SPAC on 7/29

Soprano Larisa Martínez will perform with violinist Joshua Bell and the Philadelphia Orchestra in a program of duets. “Voice and Violin” is scheduled for Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and will feature a broad range of music from Berlioz to Bernstein. Michael Stern will conduct.

It's a special concert that the musical couple began creating at home together in Mount Kisco, New York, during the COVID-19 lockdown. They took their time finding music for voice and violin they really liked and wanted to perform together. It is a pleasure to welcome Joshua Bell and Larisa Martinez to The Roundtable.