The Roundtable

Hudson Hall and Harmony Project Hudson present semi-staged recital of new musical "River of Dreams"

Published July 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Hudson-Hall-6-scaled.jpg
Provided
/
Hudson Hall

Hudson Hall in Hudson, NY is presenting a free, semi-staged recital of “River of Dreams” – composer Frank Cuthbert’s musical adaptation of the award-winning book by Catskill-based author and illustrator, Hudson Talbott on tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

The recital celebrates the end of a three-week music summer camp run by Harmony Project Hudson, a tuition-free music program aimed at helping young people in Hudson, NY reach their fullest potential as individuals and citizens through the powerful connections forged in the study of music.

We are joined by Harmony Project Hudson's Artistic Director Zoë Auerbach and Operations, Media and Community Outreach Director Anneice Cousin.

