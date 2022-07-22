© 2022
Food Friday 7/22/22: Farm-to-table with Dominic Labelle and Kim Klopstock

Published July 22, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
Chefs Dominic Labelle and Kim Klopstock join us to talk about the goodness that is farm-to-table dining. SPAC president and CEO Elizabeth Sobol will also be here to talk about a special fundraiser featuring these two fine chefs and many more! Call in and join the conversation. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

On July 25, The Saratoga Performing Arts Center will host “A Symphonic Supper,” in support of The Philadelphia Orchestra’s residency at SPAC. The event will feature a multi-course farm-to-table dinner by Quebec’s Chef Dominic Labelle with assistance from Kim Klopstock and chefs from the CulinaryArts@SPAC consortium.

Dominic Labelle is a farmer and chef, born and raised in Montreal and now operating an on-farm restaurant in Austin, Quebec, called Parcelles. Dominic wanted to be a chef from an early age and began working in professional kitchens when he was just 15 years old. His talent and drive led to work at several of Montreal’s best fine-dining and farm-to-table restaurants.

Kim Klopstock is the owner and operator of the The Lily and the Rose, a full-service farm to table gourmet catering company. The Lily and the Rose strives to promote a lifestyle of quality, taste and the desire to experience the ultimate in fine food and fun.

Elizabeth Sobol is president and CEO of SPAC. She is veteran of the classical music and recording industry, having served for three years as president and CEO of Universal Music Classics. Before that she spent nearly three decades at IMG Artists as its managing director.

