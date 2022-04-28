© 2022
New York's top court throws out redrawn Congressional districts as "unconstitutional"
The Roundtable

Broadway is Back: Tony winner Randy Graff co-stars with Billy Crystal in Mr. Saturday Night

Published April 28, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Randy Graff and Billy Crystal in Mr. Saturday Night

Broadway is Back and yesterday, even though it was Wednesday, "Mr. Saturday Night" - a new musical starring Billy Crystal adapted from his 1992 movie of the same name, opened at the Nederlander Theatre. Written by Billy Crystal, Lowel Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, "Mr. Saturday Night" features music by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Tony nominee Amanda Green, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction by Tony Award winner John Rando. The musical stars Billy Crystal as Buddy Young Jr., David Paymer as Stan, his brother and manager, Shoshanna Bean as his daughter Susan, and Randy Graff as his wife, Elaine.

Tony Award winner Randy Graff originated the role of Fantine in "Les Miserables" on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include "City of Angels" (for which she won her Tony Award), "A Class Act," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," "Moon Over Buffalo," "Falsettos," and "High Society."

Tags

The Roundtable broadwaybroadway is backmr. saturday nightrandy graffmusical theater
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
    The Roundtable
    Broadway is Back: Funny Girl taps Jared Grimes to play Eddie Ryan
    Sarah LaDuke
    The first ever Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” since its original run closed in 1967 opened on Sunday night featuring one of the most iconic scores of all time by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, a revised book from Harvey Fierstein based on the original classic by Isobel Lennart, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction from Michael Mayer. The production stars Bean Feldstein as Fanny Brice, Ramin Karmiloo as Nick Arnstein, Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice, and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan.Jared Grimes is a quadruple threat - excelling at singing, dancing, acting, and choreographing. He has danced alongside Wynton Marsalis, Gregory Hines, Ben Vereen, Jerry Lewis and toured with Mariah Carey, under the choreography of Marty Kudelka, and danced for artists such as Common, Salt-n-Pepa, Envogue, Busta Rhymes and the Roots. He choreographed “After Midnight” on Broadway and served as co-choreographer on “Holler if You Hear Me” - the Tupac musical. He most recently appeared on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company production of “A Solider’s Play” by Charles Fuller.When I recorded this conversation with Jared Grimes, the company was in rehearsals. “Funny Girl” opened this past Sunday.
    The Roundtable
    Broadway is Back: A show about death back from the dead, Kerry Butler returns to Beetlejuice: The Musical
    Sarah LaDuke
    Broadway is Back and “Beetlejuice” has returned from the dead – which is a little on the nose for "Beetlejuice," if we’re being honest.Based on Tim Burton’s film, “Beetlejuice: The Musical” is directed by Alex Timbers with Music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. The opened at The Winter Garden Theatre in April 2019 and was scheduled to close to make room for the revival of The Music Man (which plays there now) but closed early when covid-19 arrived in New York City in 2020. The show’s popularity surged on social media and in cast recording sales over the pandemic and the producers found a new stage for the show to open again.Now at The Marquis Theater, much - but not all - of the cast is populated by the same actors as before – including the wonderful and winning Kerry Butler who plays Barbara Maitlin.Kerry Butler’s Broadway credits include "Mean Girls," "Xanadu," "Hairspray," "Beauty and the Beast," "Disaster!," "Catch Me If You Can," "Rock of Ages," "Little Shop of Horrors," "Les Misérables," "Blood Brothers," and "The Best Man."
    The Roundtable
    Broadway is Back: Brittney Johnson couldn't be happier to be playing Glinda in "Wicked"
    Sarah LaDuke
    In March 2020 - all of Broadway closed. All the marquees dimmed and an industry of creatives, thespians, technicians, and designers, builders, house managers, and many others were unemployed until at least August or September of 2021. As of now, many shows have moved back into their theaters and new plays, musicals, and revivals are opening in time for this June’s Tony Awards. In our Broadway is Back series, we’re going to preview several Broadway shows by speaking with an actor or director (or sometimes more than one) each day this week.First up: Brittney Johnson is currently toss-tossing her curls on stage at The Gershwin theater as Glinda in “Wicked.” Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” opened in 2003 with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Winnie Holzman, and was Directed by Joe Mantello. In the intervening years, “Wicked” has proven to be a global phenomenon. Brittney Johnson’s Broadway credits include “Les Mis,” “Motown,” “Sunset Boulevard,” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”
    The Roundtable
    Noah Reid makes Broadway debut in Tracy Letts' "The Minutes"
    Sarah LaDuke
    “The Minutes” a new play by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro is currently in previews on Broadway at Studio 54. The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. That newcomer is played now, after the Covid19 pandemic shut down Broadway, delaying the run and opening, by Canadian actor and musician, Noah Reid. Noah Reid has been performing in theater, film, and television since he was a child. He voiced characters on Canadian and American children’s television programs - including the title turtle in the long-running cartoon, Franklin. Recently, Reid played Patrick Brewer on break-out hit, Schitt’s Creek.
    The Roundtable
    Austin Pendleton returns to Broadway in Tracy Letts' new play "The Minutes"
    Joe Donahue
    Austin Pendleton joins us this morning just as he is ready to star in the Broadway show "The Minutes," a new American play by Tracy Letts. Previews began on April 2 and it officially opens on April 17. And if this seems like deja vu, it's because well, they were starting to do that in 2020 and COVID hit, and they stopped when Broadway shut down. The show, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will take the stage at Studio 54. Actor and director, Pendleton, joined us to talk about his career, the new work, and Ethel Merman.
    The Roundtable
    We Dance Like This: Chris Giarmo and Tendayi Kuumba in "American Utopia" on Broadway
    Joe Donahue
    David Byrne may be the rock star in the title of "David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway" – now at the St. James Theatre - but on stage in "American Utopia," he shares the spotlight with dancer and vocalists Chris Giarmo and Tendayi Kuumba. Tendayi Kuumba and Chris Giarmo are back on Broadway appearing in the David Byrne experience that is part concert, part exploration of modern Americana. And they’re both singing and dancing on stage alongside Byrne and nine amazing musicians. They join us this morning to discuss what they've learned from working with the music icon, how the show plays differently in 2021 and what it is like performing in bare feet and in gray suits.
    The Roundtable
    Roundabout Theatre Company presents "Birthday Candles" on Broadway - interviews with actor Debra Messing and playwright Noah Haidle
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new play “Birthday Candles,” written by Noah Haidle and directed by Vivienne Benesch is currently in previews on Broadway, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company and running at The American Airlines Theatre. Opening night is April 10. Debra Messing stars as Ernestine Ashworth, a woman on the cusp of adulthood as the play begins, she ages 90 years onstage, from 17 to 107. Each scene finds her on another birthday assessing her life and choices. Interviews with Debra Messing and Noah Haidle.
