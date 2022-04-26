© 2022
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Broadway is Back: A show about death back from the dead, Kerry Butler returns to Beetlejuice: The Musical

Published April 26, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
kerrybutler-broadway-caitlinmcnaney.jpg
Caitlin McNaney
/
broadway.com
Kerry Butler

Broadway is Back and “Beetlejuice” has returned from the dead – which is a little on the nose for Beetlejuice, if we’re being honest.

Based on Tim Burton’s film, “Beetlejuice: The Musical” is directed by Alex Timbers with Music and lyrics by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King. The opened at The Winter Garden Theatre in April 2019 and was scheduled to close to make room for the revival of The Music Man (which plays there now) but closed early when covid-19 arrived in New York City in 2020. The show’s popularity surged on social media and in cast recording sales over the pandemic and the producers found a new stage for the show to open again.

Now at The Marquis Theater, much - but not all - of the cast is populated by the same actors as before – including the wonderful and winning Kerry Butler who plays Barbara Maitlin.

Kerry Butler’s Broadway credits include Mean Girls, Xanadu, Hairspray, Beauty and the Beast, Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can, Rock of Ages, Little Shop of Horrors, Les Misérables, Blood Brothers, and The Best Man.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
