Broadway is Back and yesterday, even though it was Wednesday, "Mr. Saturday Night" - a new musical starring Billy Crystal adapted from his 1992 movie of the same name, opened at the Nederlander Theatre. Written by Billy Crystal, Lowel Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, "Mr. Saturday Night" features music by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Tony nominee Amanda Green, choreography by Ellenore Scott, and direction by Tony Award winner John Rando. The musical stars Billy Crystal as Buddy Young Jr., David Paymer as Stan, his brother and manager, Shoshanna Bean as his daughter Susan, and Randy Graff as his wife, Elaine.Tony Award winner Randy Graff originated the role of Fantine in "Les Miserables" on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include "City of Angels" (for which she won her Tony Award), "A Class Act," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Laughter on the 23rd Floor," "Moon Over Buffalo," "Falsettos," and "High Society."

