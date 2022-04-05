Noah Reid makes Broadway debut in Tracy Letts' "The Minutes"

“The Minutes” a new play by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro is currently in previews on Broadway at Studio 54. The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

That newcomer is played now, after the Covid19 pandemic shut down Broadway, delaying the run and opening, by Canadian actor and musician, Noah Reid. Noah Reid has been performing in theater, film, and television since he was a child. He voiced characters on Canadian and American children’s television programs - including the title turtle in the long-running cartoon, "Franklin." Recently, Reid played Patrick Brewer on break-out hit, "Schitt’s Creek."