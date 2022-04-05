© 2022
The Roundtable

Noah Reid makes Broadway debut in Tracy Letts' "The Minutes"

Published April 5, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
“The Minutes” a new play by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro is currently in previews on Broadway at Studio 54. The Steppenwolf Theatre Company production takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions.

That newcomer is played now, after the Covid19 pandemic shut down Broadway, delaying the run and opening, by Canadian actor and musician, Noah Reid. Noah Reid has been performing in theater, film, and television since he was a child. He voiced characters on Canadian and American children’s television programs - including the title turtle in the long-running cartoon, "Franklin." Recently, Reid played Patrick Brewer on break-out hit, "Schitt’s Creek."

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
