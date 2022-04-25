© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Broadway is Back: Brittney Johnson couldn't be happier to be playing Glinda in "Wicked"

Published April 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
Brittney-Johnson-as-Glinda-in-Wicked.-Photo-by-Joan-Marcus.jpg
Joan Marcus
/
Provided
Brittney Johnson as Glinda in "Wicked" on Broadway

In March 2020 - all of Broadway closed. All the marquees dimmed and an industry of creatives, thespians, technicians, and designers, builders, house managers, and many others were unemployed until at least August or September of 2021. As of now, many shows have moved back into their theaters and new plays, musicals, and revivals are opening in time for this June’s Tony Awards. In our Broadway is Back series, we’re going to preview several Broadway shows by speaking with an actor or director (or sometimes more than one) each day this week.

First up: Brittney Johnson is currently toss-tossing her curls on stage at The Gershwin theater as Glinda in “Wicked.” Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” opened in 2003 with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Winnie Holzman, and was Directed by Joe Mantello. In the intervening years, “Wicked” has proven to be a global phenomenon. Brittney Johnson’s Broadway credits include “Les Mis,” “Motown,” “Sunset Boulevard,” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

Tags

The Roundtable broadwayWickedmusical theatertheateractorbroadway is backBrittney Johnson
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Sonia Manzano
    The Roundtable
    Sonia Manzano at UAlbany 4/30 for The Creative Life conversation and Selected Shorts
    Sarah LaDuke
    Sonia Manzano, the actor and author who played Maria for nearly five decades on "Sesame Street" will be the guest in this spring’s edition of The Creative Life: A Conversation Series at UAlbany, appearing at the Performing Arts Center at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. She will be in conversation with WAMC's Joe Donahue. That evening, also at UAlbany, Manzano will perform as part of a Selected Shorts live event which will feature Manzano along with Patricia Kalember, and Bhavesh Patel.
  • exceptiontotherule-roundaboutunderground-daveharris-mirandahaymon.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Roundabout Underground presents Dave Harris' "Exception to the Rule," directed by Miranda Haymon
    Sarah LaDuke
    How do you make it through detention? In the worst high school in the city, six Black students are stuck in Room 111. They flirt. They fight. They tease. Should they follow the rules and stay put, or find an escape? Are the walls keeping them in, or are stronger forces at play? This is the story explored in the new Roundabout Theatre Company Roundabout Underground production “Exception to the Rule” by Dave Harris and directed by Miranda Haymon.
  • Book cover for "Cress Watercress" by Gregory Maguire (illustrated by David Litchfield)
    The Roundtable
    Gregory Maguire discusses new book "Cress Watercress," event at Open Door Bookstore 4/16
    Joe Donahue
    Gregory Maguire turns his trademark wit and wisdom to an animal adventure about growing up, moving on, and finding community. In his latest, Cress Watercress, when Papa doesn’t return from a nocturnal honey-gathering expedition, Cress holds out hope, but her mother assumes the worst. Mama moves what’s left of the Watercress family to the basement unit of the Broken Arms, a run-down apartment oak with a suspect owl landlord, a nosy mouse super, a rowdy family of squirrels, and a pair of songbirds who broadcast everyone’s business. Can a dead tree full of annoying neighbors, and no Papa, ever be home? Gregory Maguire is the author of the incredibly popular books in the Wicked Years series, including "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West," which inspired the musical. He is also the author of several books for children, including "What-the-Dickens" and "Egg & Spoon."
  • debramessing-as-ernestine-in-birthdaycandles-credit-joanmarcus.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Roundabout Theatre Company presents "Birthday Candles" on Broadway - interviews with actor Debra Messing and playwright Noah Haidle
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new play “Birthday Candles,” written by Noah Haidle and directed by Vivienne Benesch is currently in previews on Broadway, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company and running at The American Airlines Theatre. Opening night is April 10. Debra Messing stars as Ernestine Ashworth, a woman on the cusp of adulthood as the play begins, she ages 90 years onstage, from 17 to 107. Each scene finds her on another birthday assessing her life and choices. Interviews with Debra Messing and Noah Haidle.
Load More