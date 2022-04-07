Roundabout Theatre Company presents "Birthday Candles" on Broadway - interviews with actor Debra Messing and playwright Noah Haidle

The new play “Birthday Candles,” written by Noah Haidle and directed by Vivienne Benesch is currently in previews on Broadway, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company and running at The American Airlines Theatre. Opening night is April 10.

Debra Messing stars as Ernestine Ashworth. A woman on the cusp of adulthood as the play begins, she ages 90 years onstage, from 17 to 107. Each scene finds her on another birthday assessing her life and choices.

Debra Messing is an Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, and social justice & human rights advocate. She’s best known for her Emmy & SAG Award-winning role as “Grace” on NBC’s “Will & Grace” and starred in “The Mysteries of Laura,” and “SMASH,” both on NBC. Notable film credits include the award-winning “Searching,” “Along Came Polly,” “The Wedding Date” “Nothing Like The Holidays,” “The Women,” and most recently, “The Dark Divide.” Messing has been honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Women In Film’s Lucy Award, and The Gracie Allen Award, American Comedy Award. She last starred on Broadway in John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award-nominated, “Outside Mullingar.”

Noah Haidle’s plays have been produced all over the world. He is a proud board member of the Detroit Public Theatre, where Birthday Candles was commissioned and first produced.