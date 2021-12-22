© 2021
The Roundtable

We Dance Like This: Chris Giramo and Tendayi Kuumba in "American Utopia" on Broadway

Published December 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST
Sara Krulwich
/
New York Times
Chris Giarmo, David Byrne, and Tendai Kuumba in "American Utopia" on Broadway

David Byrne may be the rock star in the title of "David Byrne’s American Utopia on Broadway" – now at the St. James Theatre - but on stage in "American Utopia," he shares the spotlight with dancer and vocalists Chris Giarmo and Tendayi Kuumba.

Tendayi Kuumba and Chris Giarmo are back on Broadway appearing in the David Byrne experience that is part concert, part exploration of modern Americana. And they’re both singing and dancing on stage alongside Byrne and nine amazing musicians. They join us this morning to discuss what they've learned from working with the music icon, how the show plays differently in 2021 and what it is like performing in bare feet and in gray suits.

