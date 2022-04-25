In March 2020 - all of Broadway closed. All the marquees dimmed and an industry of creatives, thespians, technicians, and designers, builders, house managers, and many others were unemployed until at least August or September of 2021. As of now, many shows have moved back into their theaters and new plays, musicals, and revivals are opening in time for this June’s Tony Awards. In our Broadway is Back series, we’re going to preview several Broadway shows by speaking with an actor or director (or sometimes more than one) each day this week.First up: Brittney Johnson is currently toss-tossing her curls on stage at The Gershwin theater as Glinda in “Wicked.” Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked” opened in 2003 with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Winnie Holzman, and was Directed by Joe Mantello. In the intervening years, “Wicked” has proven to be a global phenomenon. Brittney Johnson’s Broadway credits include “Les Mis,” “Motown,” “Sunset Boulevard,” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

