© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker will not seek third term
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony's 2021 holiday concerts

Published December 2, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST
Albany Symphony Christmas stage - 2018 ("Santa" surrounded by the orchestra)
Gary Gold
/

Music Director David Alan Miller and the musicians of the Albany Symphony are set to deck the halls of the Palace Theatre on back-to-back weekends with sounds of the season!

This Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m., Miller and the Symphony musicians will be joined by a sleigh full of talented local friends for the return of the Capital Region’s beloved holiday spectacular, The Magic of Christmas.

Then, on Saturday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace and streaming live online, the festivities continue with Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker with the orchestra at centerstage. The concert also includes Richard Strauss’ dynamic Don Juan, and two gems from late Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Christopher Rouse: his Bassoon Concerto featuring guest soloist Peter Kolkay, and Heimdall’s Trumpet featuring Albany Symphony Principal Trumpet Eric Berlin.

Maestro David Alan Miller and Eric Berlin join us.

Tags

The Roundtableholidayholiday programsAlbany Symphony Orchestramusic
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More