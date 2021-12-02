Albany Symphony's 2021 holiday concerts

Music Director David Alan Miller and the musicians of the Albany Symphony are set to deck the halls of the Palace Theatre on back-to-back weekends with sounds of the season!

This Sunday, December 5 at 3 p.m., Miller and the Symphony musicians will be joined by a sleigh full of talented local friends for the return of the Capital Region’s beloved holiday spectacular, The Magic of Christmas.

Then, on Saturday, December 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace and streaming live online, the festivities continue with Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker with the orchestra at centerstage. The concert also includes Richard Strauss’ dynamic Don Juan, and two gems from late Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Christopher Rouse: his Bassoon Concerto featuring guest soloist Peter Kolkay, and Heimdall’s Trumpet featuring Albany Symphony Principal Trumpet Eric Berlin.

Maestro David Alan Miller and Eric Berlin join us.