Fall Music Preview with Will Hermes - 2021

Will Hermes is the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and an upcoming biography of Lou Reed. He is a frequent contributor on the subject of music for NPR, Rolling Stone, and other publications. Sometimes he permits me (Sarah LaDue) to record and share his expertise and music taste with you, the WAMC listening audience.

In the past:

White Feather Farm - Saugerties, New York

Los Cumpleaños

Eva Selina

Arrowood Farms: Brewery and Distillery - Accord, New York

Woodsist Festival - Woods, Cassandra Jenkins, Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Yo La Tengo (more)

Seed Song Farm & Center - Kingston, New York

The Brass Roots Festival

Tubby’s - Kingston, New York

Black Midi and L’Rain

Levon Helm Studios -

Mountain Goats

Lucy Dacus w/s/g Bartees Strange

Coming up:

Tubby’s - Kingston, New York

12/3/21 - Mary Lattimore + Ana Roxanne

12/16/21 - Steve Gunn and Jeff Parker

Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, New York

11/21/21 - The Soul Rebels: Epic Vibes Tour

11/29/21 and 11/30/21 - The New Pornographers

UPAC - Kingston, New York

11/13/21 - Patti Smith

The Colony - Woodstock, New York

11/12/21 - Chris Gethard

11/19/21 - Garcia Peoples - song “Tough Freaks” - new album “Dodging Dues” coming out 1/14/22

The Falcon - Marlboro, New York

In Memorium - Tony Falco 1956-2021

11/21/21 - Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio

12/2/21 - Deadgrass & Friends

Music Documentaries:

“A Man Named Scott” - Kid Cudi - Amazon

“The Velvet Underground” - directed by Todd Haynes - Apple TV+

“In My Own Time: A Portrait of Karen Dalton” - Screening at TSL in Hudson, New York , directed by Richard Peete & Robert Yapkowitz - Song - “Something On Your Mind”

New Music:

Adele - “30” - 11/19/21(Columbia Records) - Song - “Easy on Me”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - “Raise the Roof” - 11/19/21 (Rounder Records) - Song - "Can’t Let Go”

Courtney Barnett - “Things Take Time, Take Time” - 11/12/21 (Milk!, Mom + Pop, Marathon Artists) - Song - “Rae Street”