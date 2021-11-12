© 2021
The Roundtable

Fall Music Preview with Will Hermes - 2021

Published November 12, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST
Album cover for Adele - "30"; Courtney Barnett - "Things Take Time, Take Time"; Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - "Raising the Roof"
Columbia Records; Milk!, Mom + Pop, Marathon Artists; and Rounder Records

Will Hermes is the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and an upcoming biography of Lou Reed. He is a frequent contributor on the subject of music for NPR, Rolling Stone, and other publications. Sometimes he permits me (Sarah LaDue) to record and share his expertise and music taste with you, the WAMC listening audience.

In the past:

White Feather Farm -  Saugerties, New York
Los Cumpleaños
Eva Selina

Arrowood Farms: Brewery and Distillery - Accord, New York
Woodsist Festival - Woods, Cassandra Jenkins, Kurt Vile, Parquet Courts, Yo La Tengo (more)

Seed Song Farm & Center - Kingston, New York
The Brass Roots Festival

Tubby’s - Kingston, New York
Black Midi and L’Rain

Levon Helm Studios -
Mountain Goats
Lucy Dacus w/s/g Bartees Strange

Coming up:

Tubby’s - Kingston, New York
12/3/21 - Mary Lattimore + Ana Roxanne
12/16/21 - Steve Gunn and Jeff Parker

Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, New York
11/21/21 - The Soul Rebels: Epic Vibes Tour
11/29/21 and 11/30/21 - The New Pornographers

UPAC - Kingston, New York
11/13/21 - Patti Smith

The Colony - Woodstock, New York
11/12/21 - Chris Gethard
11/19/21 - Garcia Peoples - song “Tough Freaks” - new album “Dodging Dues” coming out 1/14/22

The Falcon - Marlboro, New York
In Memorium - Tony Falco 1956-2021
11/21/21 - Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Hero Trio
12/2/21 - Deadgrass & Friends

Music Documentaries:
“A Man Named Scott” - Kid Cudi - Amazon
“The Velvet Underground” - directed by Todd Haynes - Apple TV+
“In My Own Time: A Portrait of Karen Dalton” - Screening at TSL in Hudson, New York, directed by Richard Peete & Robert Yapkowitz - Song - “Something On Your Mind”

New Music:
Adele - “30” - 11/19/21(Columbia Records) - Song - “Easy on Me”
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - “Raise the Roof” - 11/19/21 (Rounder Records) - Song - "Can’t Let Go”
Courtney Barnett - “Things Take Time, Take Time” - 11/12/21 (Milk!, Mom + Pop, Marathon Artists) - Song - “Rae Street”

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
