David Paymer reprises "Mr. Saturday Night" role in new musical adaptation at Barrington Stage

Barrington Stage Company is presenting Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal in a presentation of a new musical in development, Mr. Saturday Night, on the Boyd-Quinson Stage (for nine performances - October 22-30.

A new musical comedy, Mr. Saturday Night is about one man’s meteoric rise to the middle. The musical is a work in development and will be presented with minimal set and costume pieces.

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of stand-up comedian ‘Buddy Young Jr.’ that he played in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut..

Joining Crystal is famed character actor David Paymer – known for City Slickers, Quiz Show & State & Main returning to his film role of Stan Yankelman, Buddy’s brother, for which he was nominated for an Academy Award.