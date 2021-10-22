© 2021
The Roundtable

Bard Conservatory Orchestra with members of The Orchestra Now to perform Gustav Mahler’s Second Symphony, “Resurrection” on 10/23-24

Published October 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT
Sarah LaDuke
WAMC

The Bard College Conservatory of Music presents the Bard Conservatory Orchestra with members of The Orchestra Now performing Gustav Mahler’s Second Symphony, “Resurrection” conducted by music director Leon Botstein.

The Second Symphony held special place for Mahler. It was the first of his symphonies he conducted in Vienna (and also as his farewell to the city in 1907), as well as the first that he presented in Munich, New York, and Paris.

The performances will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 8 pm and Sunday, October 24 at 3 pm in the Fisher Center’s Sosnoff Theater. Frank Corliss – Director of the Bard College Conservatory of Music joins us to preview this weekend’s performance.

Bard College, The Bard College Conservatory of Music, Bard Fisher Center, gustav mahler, classical music
