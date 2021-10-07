Barrington Stage Company presents "A Crossing: A Dance Musical"

Barrington Stage Company is presenting the World Premiere Musical: "A Crossing – A Dance Musical." This story about a group of migrants crossing the southern border is raw, visceral and electrifying — demonstrating the personal impact of crossing an “invisible line.” The show runs through October 16 at the Boyd-Quinson Stage in Pittsfield, MA.

Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse directs and co-choreographs the production which features a book by Mark St. Germain and a score by Zoe Sarnak with additional Mexican Folk Song Arrangements and Additional Score by George Saenz and musical supervisor by Rick Hip-Flores.

We find out more from co-choreographer and Story Consultant/Dramaturg Alberto Lopez and actor/dancer Aline Mayagoitia who plays Karina in the show.