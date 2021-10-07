© 2021
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Barrington Stage Company presents "A Crossing: A Dance Musical"

Published October 7, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT
Barrington Stage Company artwork for "A Crossing: A Dance Musical"
Provided
/
Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company is presenting the World Premiere Musical: "A Crossing – A Dance Musical." This story about a group of migrants crossing the southern border is raw, visceral and electrifying — demonstrating the personal impact of crossing an “invisible line.” The show runs through October 16 at the Boyd-Quinson Stage in Pittsfield, MA.

Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse directs and co-choreographs the production which features a book by Mark St. Germain and a score by Zoe Sarnak with additional Mexican Folk Song Arrangements and Additional Score by George Saenz and musical supervisor by Rick Hip-Flores.

We find out more from co-choreographer and Story Consultant/Dramaturg Alberto Lopez and actor/dancer Aline Mayagoitia who plays Karina in the show.

Tags

The Roundtabletheaterbarrington stage companyimmigrationdancemusical theater
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More