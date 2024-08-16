Any Questions #651 "A Really Big Show"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name GERALD FORD. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words associated with school. What are they?

Answer: GRAD, FOLDER



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: A REALLY BIG SHOW

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this week, we’re going big. I’ll give you three things and you tell me which is the biggest, as measured in the specified way.

1. (Straight-line) distance from Albany: Boston, MA / Chicago, IL / Washington, DC

2. Number of words: The Gettysburg Address / The Emancipation Proclamation / The Declaration of Independence

3. Time: Lincoln’s reading of the Gettysburg Address / The current women’s world record in the 1500-meter run, broken again this year / “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

4. Weight: The Heisman Trophy / The Stanley Cup / The NBA championship trophy

5. Volume: Amount of water in a typical Olympic sized-swimming pool / Amount of stone in the Great Pyramid of Giza / Amount of gas in the Hindenburg

Extra credit

1. Area: Vatican City / The Pentagon in Washington, D.C. / Walt Disney World in Orlando

2. Distance traveled: Riding the longest elevator in the New York City subway system / Walking up the steps in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art known as the “Rocky steps” / Sliding down the slide behind left field of the Milwaukee Brewers home stadium

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase THE LARGEST ONE. Change one letter to an S and you can rearrange the result to spell the nickname of an NFL team and the nickname of an NBA team. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Chicago, IL

2. The Declaration of Independence

3. “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

4. The Heisman Trophy

5. Amount of stone in the Great Pyramid of Giza

Extra credit

1. Walt Disney World in Orlando

2. Riding the longest elevator in the New York City Subway system