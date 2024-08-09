Any Questions #650: "Veeps"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase BRISBANE GAMES. Rearrange the letters to spell a seven-letter word for a group of people who participate in the Olympics and a six-letter word for a group of people who definitely do not participate in them. What are the words?

Answer: GERMANS and BABIES

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: VEEPs

On-air questions: OK, Mike. Although officeholder John Nance Garner reportedly referred to it as not worth a pitcher of warm spit, the vice presidency is being celebrated today in the U.S. as National Veep Day. It commemorates the day 50 years ago that President Richard Nixon resigned and Gerald Ford took over the Oval Office. In honor of National Veep Day, today’s show is all about other U.S. vice presidents.

1. To date, just one U.S. president and one vice president, the same person, have been born in Missouri. Later identified with the White House’s Resolute Desk, who was sworn in as president on April 12, 1945?

2. Also a New York U.S. Senator, state Assemblyman and attorney general, what vice president inspired a 2016 Tony Award-winning performance by Leslie Odom Jr.?

3. Born in Milton, Massachusetts, what vice president was the last to become president directly after serving as vice president?

4. Best remembered today during post-Census reapportionment processes, what Founding Father was the fifth vice president and the second from Massachusetts, after John Adams?

5. VP under Martin van Buren, John Calhoun became the first vice president to resign in 1832 after winning a Senate seat. Who became the second to resign 141 years later, as chronicled by Rachel Maddow on the podcast “Bag Man”?

Extra credit

1. Somewhat surprisingly, six vice presidents have hailed from Indiana. Who were the last two?

This week's challenge

Start with the name GERALD FORD. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words associated with school. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Harry S. Truman (And following Truman’s famous upset of Thomas Dewey in 1948, his inauguration was the first to be televised the next January 20)

2. Aaron Burr (in “Hamilton”)

3. George H.W. Bush

4. Elbridge Gerry (Gerrymandering references his name and a salamander-esque district in the Boston area that was drawn to benefit Gerry’s party)

5. Spiro Agnew

Extra credit

1. Dan Quayle, Mike Pence