Any Questions #643: "Into The Pot"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase INTERNAL CLOCK. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell the last names of two U.S. presidents. What are the names?

Answer: You can spell CARTER and LINCOLN if you change the K to an R.



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: INTO THE POT

On-air questions: We’re heading into WAMC’s June Fund Drive starting Monday. The station must raise $1.25 million to keep local and regional programming like this on the air. To get ready, all of today’s correct answers are going into the pot.

1. Although the team’s official mascot, the Swinging Friar dates to 1958, what other, unofficial mascot, made its first appearance at a San Diego Padres game 50 years ago this April?

2. Led by White Claw and Truly, hard versions of what beverage that gets its name from a German town outside Frankfurt accounted for more than $3 billion in sales last year?

3. In a mystery trilogy from director Rian Johnson and featuring detective Benoit Blanc, the first film is called simply “Knives Out,” while the forthcoming third is currently titled “Wake Up Dead Man.” What two phrase begins the first sequel, subtitled “A Knives Out Mystery.”

4. In a cartel founded in Baghdad in 1960 by five original countries, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, the stated mission is to coordinate policies and prices of what commodity?

5. In a children’s lit classic, what will not be consumed on a boat, with a goat, in the rain, in a tree, in a box, with a fox, in a house, with a mouse, here, there or anywhere?

This week's challenge

Like the donations to the WAMC Fund Drive, aspects of today’s answers can combine in a pot along with some other ingredients to make what classic ethnic diner dish?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The San Diego Chicken (the mascot got its start when a San Diego State journalism grad student donned the outfit for a radio station promotion and it was in the inaugural class of mascot hall of famers in 2005)

2. Seltzer

3. “Glass Onion”

4. Oil (The latest country to join the group was Congo in 2018 after Equatorial Guinea in 2017)

5. Green eggs and ham