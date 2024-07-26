Any Questions #648: "We Can Build It"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase CENTRAL HEATING. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word for a type of tree and a nine-letter word for a type of fruit. What are the words?

Answer: If you change one of the Ts to an R, you can spell TANGERINE and LARCH.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “We can build it”

On-air questions: OK, Mike. We’re in the thick of summer right now, and I’ve brought a special show today to celebrate a summer tradition.

1. “Succession” actress Jones, “Severance” actor Zach, and a 1966 Neil Diamond hit that rhymes move and groove

2. In the world of rock music: Page and Eat World

3. On the silver screen in 1998, a Dave Chapelle movie in which the love interest is named Mary Jane

4. Now an ESPN and YES commentator, the pitcher who threw one of the Yankees’ four perfect games to date in 1999 in a career that also included stints with Kansas City, the Mets, the Blue Jays, and the Red Sox

5. Found soon after Soundgarden in the record store, the Austin, Texas-based band formed in 1993 known for 2000s hits like “The Underdog” and “I Summon You”

This week's challenge

What did we make with tonight’s correct answers?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Cherries

2. Jimmies

3. Half Baked

4. David Cone

5. Spoon