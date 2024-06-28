Any Questions #644: "The last shall be the first"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase INTERNAL CLOCK. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell the last names of two U.S. presidents. What are the names?

Answer: You can spell CARTER and LINCOLN if you change the K to an R.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THE LAST SHALL BE THE FIRST

On-air questions: OK, Ian: as you just mentioned, WAMC recently finished another successful fund drive. Let me add to the chorus of thank yous to the listeners and everyone who supports the station. This week, the fund drive is the inspiration for our show, specifically that the last letter of “fund” is the first letter of “drive”. I’ll give you some facts about a famous person whose first name ends with the same letter that begins their last name and you tell me who the person is.

1. Wrote an advice column for 20 years titled If You Ask Me / Chair of the Presidential Commission on the Status of Women / Served as U.S. delegate to the United Nations from 1948 to 1952

2. Holds the record for most wins by a Major League pitcher with 511 / Pitched three no-hitters, one of which was a perfect game / Namesake of an award given to Major League Baseball pitchers

3. Portrayed a game show host in the 1987 film The Running Man / Became the first regularly-appearing panelist on the 1970s version of the game show Match Game / Was the first host of a game show currently hosted by Steve Harvey

4. Son of a painter named N.C. / Received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1963, the first painter to do so / Painted Christina’s World

5. First African-American woman depicted on a U.S. postage stamp / Earned the nickname “Moses” / Once said “I can say what most conductors can't say – I never ran my train off the track and I never lost a passenger”

Extra credit

1. One of the four original judges on the reality competition series The Voice / Co-starred in the 2010 film Burlesque / Won a Latin Grammy Award for her 2001 album Mi Reflejo

2. Named “Olympian of the Century” in 1999 by Sports Illustrated / One of two Olympians to win a gold medal in the same individual Athletics event in four Olympic Games / Only man to successfully defend an Olympic long jump title



This week's challenge

Start with the phrase MATCHING LETTERS. Rearrange the letters to spell an eight-letter word for something found inside the human body and a seven-letter word for what you can do to help avoid injuring that thing. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Eleanor Roosevelt

2. Cy Young

3. Richard Dawson

4. Andrew Wyeth

5. Harriet Tubman

Extra credit

1. Christina Aguilera

2. Carl Lewis