Last week's challenge

Start with the word FIRE-BREATHING. Change one letter to an A and you can rearrange the result to spell the names of three parts of the human body: two at the top and one at the bottom. What are they?

Answer: If you change the G to an A, you can spell BRAIN, HAIR and FEET.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: OVERLAPS

On-air questions: OK, Mike. This week I’ve brought a show called overlaps. These are like the famous BEFORE AND AFTER idea, but a little more compressed.

1. Subject of a new documentary by Andrew McCarthy that features interviews with Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe and Ally Sheedy that includes mammals like elephants and rhinos.

2. A Mexican-American War leader who leader became one of eight U.S. presidents from Virginia whose Eras Tour continues this month with concerts in Italy, Germany, and Poland.

3. A 2023 Best Picture Oscar nominee that takes place in Osage country that’s a 2016 Best Picture Oscar winner that takes place in Miami.

4. A 2024 Broadway smash, the first in the work’s long history, featuring Jonathan Groff that’s the geographic setting of a famed American novel that includes the eyes of Dr. TJ Eckleburg.

5. R and B artist born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway-Burton famed for a 2010 hit whose name on the radio must be rendered “Forget You” who is currently touring to mark anniversaries of “Dookie” and “American Idiot.”

Extra credit:

1. A television masterpiece that spawned a spinoff show called “Better Call Saul” and a film, “El Camino” that’s a Will Smith action series whose fourth installment was released this year.

2. A band that debuted in 1967 whose previous members include Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie that’s a Jimmy Webb song from 1968 that became a No. 1 hit for Donna Summer 10 years alter.

This week's challenge

The first puppet to appear in The Neighborhood of Make-Believe who has won 15 majors so far, including the 2019 Masters.



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. The Brat Pachyderm (McCarthy’s new documentary is called “Brats”)

2. Zachary Taylor Swift (Taylor was one of two Whigs elected to the presidency among four who served)

3. Killers Of The Flower Moonlight (and notably you did not announce “La La Land”)

4. Merrily We Roll Along Island

5. CeeLo Green Day (It’s “Dookie”’s 30th anniversary and “American Idiot”’s 20th)



Extra credit:

1. Breaking Bad Boys (“Bad Boys: Ride Or Die” is the fourth movie with Smith and Martin Lawrence in the series since its 1995 debut)

2. Fleetwood MacArthur Park