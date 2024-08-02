Any Questions #649: "Future Olympic Host Cities"

Last week's challenge

What did we make with tonight’s correct answers? (Cherries, Jimmies, Half Baked, David Cone, Spoon)

Answer: An ice cream cone.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: FUTURE OLYMPIC HOST CITIES

On-air questions: The 2024 Summer Olympics are currently in full swing. Events are taking place in Paris, other cities in France, and in Tahiti, which is the site of the surfing events. This week, we look beyond this year’s competition with questions about the hosts of upcoming Olympic Games.

1. [2026 Winter Olympics: Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo] Filmed partially in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the 1963 film The Pink Panther follows Inspector Jacques Clouseau as he attempts to catch a jewel thief before he can steal the titular diamond. Clouseau was portrayed in this film and in three sequels by which actor, also famous for his Oscar-nominated performance in Dr. Strangelove?

2. [2028 Summer Olympics: Los Angeles] The setlist for a 1999 concert at the Los Angeles venue known at the time as the Staples Center – the first concert at the newly-opened arena – included “Darkness on the Edge of Town” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out”. Which band performed this concert?

3. [2030 Winter Olympics: French Alps] Mont Blanc is not only the highest peak in the French Alps, but also in all of the Alps and in all of Europe outside which other mountain range that stretches from the Black Sea to the Caspian Sea along the boundary of Europe and Asia?

4. [2032 Summer Olympics: Brisbane] Produced in Brisbane and set in a city inspired by it, a popular Australian cartoon about the title character, a six-year-old dog, and her family was in 2019 the most downloaded program on the Australian Broadcasting Company’s video-on-demand service. What is the title character’s colorful name?

5. [2034 Winter Olympics: Salt Lake City] A Salt Lake City-based singing group known since 2018 as The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square retired a name it had used since 1847 that included which six-letter word?

Extra credit

1. [2026 Winter Olympics: Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo] Which Italian loaf whose name comes from the Italian word for “small bread” is a combination of a sweet bread and a fruitcake and is often served around Christmas in many countries including the U.S.?

2. [2028 Summer Olympics: Los Angeles] In 2022, the Los Angeles Rams became only the second NFL team to win the Super Bowl at their home stadium. The first was which team, winning the Super Bowl in 2021 at Raymond James Stadium?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase BRISBANE GAMES. Rearrange the letters to spell a seven-letter word for a group of people who participate in the Olympics and a six-letter word for a group of people who definitely do not participate in them. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Peter Sellers

2. Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band

3. Caucasus Mountains

4. Bluey

5. Mormon

Extra credit

1. Panettone

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers