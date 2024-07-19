Any Questions #647: "What's in the middle No. 6"

Last week's challenge

The first puppet to appear in The Neighborhood of Make-Believe who has won 15 majors so far, including the 2019 Masters.

Answer: Daniel Striped Tiger Woods



THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: WHAT’S IN THE MIDDLE? #6

On-air questions: Ok, Ian: this week we’re going to play another round of What’s in The Middle? I’ll give you two members of a certain category and your job is to give me two of the three other members of that same category that fall alphabetically between mine. For example, if I told you the category was Canadian provinces and then said “Alberta / Newfoundland and Labrador”, you could say any two of British Columbia, Manitoba, and New Brunswick.

1. Federal holidays in the U.S: Independence Day / New Year’s Day

2. Counties in New York State: Rockland County / Schuyler County

3. Words in the subtitles of the nine films in the Star Wars franchise known as the Skywalker Saga: Clones / Jedi

4. Broadway musicals with 1000 or more performances: Hadestown / Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

5. Sports that will be contested at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris: Athletics / Boxing

Extra credit

1. Last names of U.S. vice presidents: Gerry / Hendricks

2. Properties on a Monopoly board: Kentucky Avenue / North Carolina Avenue

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase CENTRAL HEATING. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word for a type of tree and a nine-letter word for a type of fruit. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Juneteenth, Labor Day, Memorial Day

2. Saratoga County, Schenectady County, Schoharie County

3. Empire, Force, Hope

4. Hair, Hairspray, Hamilton

5. Badminton, basketball, beach volleyball

Extra credit

1. Gore, Hamlin, Harris

2. Marvin Gardens, Mediterranean Avenue, New York Avenue