Any Questions #620: "Eighth In Line"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase ONE MORE NIGHT. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a European country and a U.S. state postal abbreviation. What are the words?

Answer: MONTENEGRO and HI

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: EIGHTH IN LINE

On-air questions: Last night was the final night of Hanukkah this year. To commemorate that eighth day of the celebration, this week our questions are about other things that are the eighth in a group.

1. Published in 1993, The Girl Who Cried Monster is the eighth novella in which children’s book series written by R.L. Stine?

2. Serving from March 1837 to March 1841, Martin van Buren was the eighth U.S. president. Van Buren is, to date, the only U.S. president who spoke English as a second language, having grown up in Kinderhook, New York speaking – as did many of the residents of the area – which language?

3. According to Wikipedia, currently the eighth-most followed Twitter account is that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi is the second-most followed politician on Twitter, after whom?

4. The 8th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles in March of 1936. In addition to being the final time that write-in votes were allowed and the first time that an award for Best Dance Direction was given out, the ceremony was the first time that what now common five-letter word associated with the Academy Awards was used?

5. In 2022, the eighth-most visited national park in the U.S. was which park in southeastern California, named after a plant native to the Mojave Desert which also inspired the name of the 1987 album by the rock band U2?

Extra credit

1. The eighth season of which reality series, subtitled All-Stars, was the first season to bring back former contestants, including those whose original series filmed in locations like the Australian Outback and Borneo?

2. The eighth-largest island in the world is Victoria Island, a Canadian island that straddles the boundary between the Northwest Territories and which other province, the northernmost in Canada?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase NUMBER EIGHT. Drop one letter and you can rearrange the result to spell a two-word phrase (five letters in each word) that names something attributed to a good gardener. What is the phrase?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Goosebumps

2. Dutch

3. Barack Obama

4. Oscar

5. Joshua Tree National Park

Extra credit

1. Survivor

2. Nunavut