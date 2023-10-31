Any Questions #614: "Series No. 12"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase LEGAL TENDER. Rearrange the letters and you can spell two words often associated with maps. What are the words?

Answer: ALERT, LEGEND

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: SERIES #12

On-air questions: OK, Ian: tonight is the first game of the 2023 Major League Baseball World Series. As we say every year, we hope that your favorite team is in the World Series and that they will eventually win it. We also continue another yearly tradition with our annual series show. As a quick refresher: I’ll name some things that form a series or a part of one, and you name the missing item in the list.

1. Jack Paar, Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, _____, Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon

2. Two all-beef patties, _____, lettuce, cheese, pickles

3. Fencing, _____, show-jumping, running, laser pistol shooting

4. Chad, Japan, Canada, _____

5. Silent film actor Chaplin, deposit of sediment at a river’s mouth, sound reflection that arrives after a delay, dance similar to a waltz, _____, the Waldorf-Astoria

Extra credit

1. Honky Château, Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player, _____, Caribou, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy

2. The Lovers, The Chariot, Justice, The Hermit, _____, Strength, The Hanged Man, Death

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase POSTSEASON GAME. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word and a ten-letter word that are each small measurements. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Conan O’Brien (hosts of The Tonight Show)

2. Special sauce (Big Mac ingredients, as per the commercial)

3. Swimming (Events in the modern pentathlon)

4. Madagascar (Country names with 1 A, 2 As, 3 As, and 4 As)

5. Golf (NATO phonetic alphabet from C to H)

Extra credit

1. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John albums)

2. The Wheel of Fortune (Major arcana tarot cards)