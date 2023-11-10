Any Questions #616: "Post season"

Last week's challenge

Start with a famous female author born in 1832. Take her middle name and the first letter of her last name and you can spell the first name of another famous female author born in 1928. Who are they?

Answer: LOUISA MAY ACLOTT, MAYA ANGELOU

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THE POST SEASON

On-air questions: OK, Ian: the Major League Baseball postseason is over, now that the Texas Rangers have won the 2023 World Series. This week, we’re going have a post-postseason with some questions about posts.

1. Which author of five novels, including Flight of a Moth and The Eagle’s Feather, is perhaps much more well-known for her 1922 book Etiquette in Society, in Business, in Politics, and at Home?

2. “You’re still here? It’s over. Go home. Go.” is the dialogue spoken by Matthew Broderick in a famous fourth-wall-breaking post-credits scene at the end of which 1986 film?

3. Actress Markie Post was a dealer on the original 1978 – 1981 NBC run of the game show Card Sharks, four years before she began her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on which NBC sitcom that also starred Harry Anderson as Judge Harry Stone?

4. Dating back to at least 1500 B.C., a twelve-hour clock denotes times between noon and midnight as "p.m." – which stands for "post meridiem". Times between midnight and noon are labeled "a.m.", which stands for what?

5. “They’re A-B-C-Delicious!” was one of the many slogans used between 1957 and 2021 to advertise which cereal produced by Post, which for a time had a variation that featured marshmallow vowels?

Extra credit

1. Which 1969 song by The Allman Brothers Band first appeared in a 5-minute version on their debut album but was extended to a 22-minute version for their 1971 live album At Fillmore East, where it comprises the entire second side of the second record?

2. What three-word Latin phrase is used to describe a law that retroactively changes the legality and/or the consequences of an action that was committed before said law was enacted?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase TRADING POST. Change one letter to an H and you can rearrange the result to spell a two-word phrase (seven letters, four letters) that names something you might say on your way out. What is it?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Emily Post

2. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

3. Night Court

4. Ante meridiem

5. Alpha-Bits

Extra credit

1. “Whipping Post”

2. Ex post facto