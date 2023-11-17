Any Questions #617: "It's Giving 'Th'anks"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase TRADING POST. Change one letter to an H and you can rearrange the result to spell a two-word phrase (seven letters, four letters) that names something you might say on your way out. What is it?

Answer: If you change the D to an H, you can spell PARTING SHOT.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “It’s Giving ‘Th’anks”

On-air questions: This is our last show before the Thanksgiving holiday, a time for overeating, freezing 5Ks, and football. In honor of what I hope is a happy holiday for everyone, all of today’s correct answers begin with “Th.”



1. What hit song recorded in 1982 comes from an album of the same name and features in its credits Julia Walters on background vocals, Gary Grant on trumpet and flugelhorn, and Vincent Price on guest vocals?

2. In the 1840 inaugural issue of “The Dial,” a magazine featuring the writing of Transcendentalists, what author included a poem called “Sympathy”?

3. Given first name Melanie, what British actress was nominated for both Emmy and Screen Actors Guild awards for her work on HBO’s “Westworld,” and played a character whose last name also fits this category in 2004’s Best Picture Oscar winner “Crash” ?

4. In English, there is just one country and one world capital, located about 1,600 miles apart, that begin with Th. Name one.

5. What venture capitalist, a cofounder of PayPal, funded the lawsuit from Hulk Hogan that effectively bankrupted the website Gawker after the site published Hogan’s sex tape and later spoke about his support of Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention?

Extra credit

1. Only two U.S. Presidents have first names that fit tonight’s category. Who are they?

This week's challenge

Start with the name of a famous business much in the news in recent years that fits tonight’s theme. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of another well-known business. What are the words?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson

2. Henry David Thoreau (and as a bonus fact, Thoreau was actually named for his uncle David and was known as David Henry Thoreau, but eventually changed the order since family called him Henry)

3. Thandiwe Newton (she portrayed Christine Thayer in “Crash”)

4. Thailand and Thimpu, the capital of Bhutan

5. Peter Thiel (Thiel was interesting in kneecapping Gawker after the website outed him in 2007)

Extra credit

1. Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt