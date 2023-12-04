Any Questions #618: "The beginning of December"

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of a famous business much in the news in recent years that fits tonight’s theme. Rearrange the letters and you can spell the name of another well-known business. What are the words?

Answer: THERANOS and SHERATON.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THE BEGINNING OF DECEMBER

On-air questions: OK, Ian: Today is December 1st, and since it’s the beginning of December, our questions have decided to follow suit: each correct answer this week will begin with the letters DEC.

1. Plants that retain their green foliage through more than one growing season, such as pine trees and most species of bamboo, are called evergreen. What is the word used for plants that lose their leaves during part of the year?

2. What unit is commonly used in acoustics to measure levels of sound pressure caused by various objects and situations, including normal conversation, which ranges from 40 to 60, and a jet engine, which registers around 150?

3. The original lyrics to which popular Christmas carol rhyme “Fill the meadcup, drain the barrel” with “Troll the ancient yuletide carol” in comparison to later versions which replace the references to drinking with other lyrics?

4. What is the last name of the naval officer who was instrumental in the development of the U.S. Navy, became in 1804 the youngest person to be promoted to captain in U.S. Navy history, and has many U.S. cities named after him, including ones in Alabama, Illinois, and Georgia?

5. In a common idiom that means doing something insignificant that will soon be overshadowed or that doesn’t contribute to a situation in a meaningful way, what objects are being rearranged on the Titanic?



Extra credit

1. What is the last name of the character portrayed by Harrison Ford in the 1982 film Blade Runner and its 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049?

2. What artistic process that involves decorating objects with paper cutouts along with other techniques takes its name from the French word meaning to cut out?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase DECIMAL POINT. Change one letter to a U and you can spell a word that describes a tactless and insensitive person. What is the word?



ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Deciduous

2. Decibel

3. “Deck the Halls”

4. Decatur

5. Deck chairs

Extra credit

1. Deckard

2. Decoupage