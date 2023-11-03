Any Questions #615: "Literary change a letter"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase POSTSEASON GAME. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word and a nine-letter word that are each small measurements. What are the words?

Answer: If you change an E to an R, you can spell GRAMS and TEASPOONS.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: “Literary change a letter”

On-air questions: Well Mike, this week I’ve brought a show I’m calling “Literary change a letter.” I’ll describe a famous author, and you give me the answer, which will be one letter off from the actual name.

1. American author who died in Connecticut in 1910 and is buried in Elmira, N.Y. who’s an Acela running from Washington to Boston

2. Creator of “It” and Andy Dufresne who’s an object of desire of Gollum

3. Quidditch coiner who’s home to a 7-10 split

4. “Casino Royale” writer who’s on the lam

5. “O Pioneers” author who’s stopping by Warm Springs

Extra credit

1. “The Bell Jar” poet who gets passed around at services

This week's challenge

Start with a famous female author born in 1832. Take her middle name the first letter of her last name and you can spell the first name of another famous female author born in 1928. Who are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Mark Train

2. Stephen Ring

3. J.K. Bowling

4. Ian Fleeing

5. Willa Bather

Extra credit

1. Sylvia Plate

