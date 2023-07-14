Any Questions #603: All-“STAR” Game

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase VACATION TIME. Rearrange the letters and you can spell a related four-word phrase. What are the words?

Answer: I AM NOT ACTIVE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: ALL-“STAR” GAME

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this past Tuesday was the 93rd Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington, the National League beat the American League by a score of 3-2. This week, our show is also in an all-star mood: we’re going to play a game of Categories where you have to come up with something in each category that begins with each of the letters S, T, A, and R.

1. U.S. state capitals

2. Words in the titles of albums by The Beatles

3. Pasta shapes

4. Last names of Major League Baseball players who have hit at least 500 home runs

Extra credit

1. Cocktails in the International Bartenders Association’s list of official cocktails

2. 20th century films with one-word titles nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase ALL-STAR GAME. Change one letter to an S and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word for certain types of beer and a five-letter word for ingredients used to make that type of beer. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Sacramento, Saint Paul, Salem, Salt Lake City, Santa Fe, Springfield / Tallahassee, Topeka, Trenton / Albany, Annapolis, Atlanta, Augusta, Austin / Raleigh, Richmond

2. Sale, Second, Sgt., Something, Soul, Submarine / Today, Tour / Abbey, Album / Revolver, Road, Rubber

3. Spaghetti / Tagliatelle, tortellini / Angel hair / Radiatori, ravioli, rigatoni, rotelle (among others)

4. Sheffield, Sosa / Thomas, Thome / Aaron / Ramirez, Robinson, Rodriguez, Ruth

Extra credit

1. Sazerac, Sea breeze, Sidecar, Singapore sling, Stinger / Tequila sunrise, Tuxedo / Alexander, Americano, Aviation, Angel face / Ramos fizz, Rusty nail

2. Seabiscuit, Selma, Sideways, / Tár / Argo, Amour, Arrival, Atonement, Avatar / Ray, Roma, Room