Any Questions #599: "The Middle of June"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase GREEN TEA. You can rearrange the letters in two ways to spell an eight-letter word. What are the words?

Answer: TEENAGER and GENERATE

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THE MIDDLE OF JUNE

On-air questions: It’s the middle of June (almost exactly, in fact) and our questions are embracing that fact, quite literally: each correct answer this week will have the letters UN (the middle of “June”) in the exact middle.

1. Bordered by Quebec, Nova Scotia, and the state of Maine, which maritime Canadian province has been, since 1969, the only official bilingual province?

2. In a catalog of folktale types that was developed starting in the early 20th century, which tale most often attributed to the Brothers Grimm is perhaps the most well-known example in the category called “The Maiden in the Tower”?

3. Because he considered himself to be the center of the universe, Louis XIV – the longest-reigning monarch in history, at over 72 years – became known by what “astronomical” three-word moniker?

4. Mariano Rivera, Jacob deGrom, Whitey Ford, and Sandy Koufax are, respectively, first, fourth, fifth, and seventh on the list of Major League Baseball pitchers since 1920 with the lowest what?

5. In the classic version of the board game Clue, there are two secret passages through which players can travel: one connects the study to the kitchen and the other connects the conservatory to which room?

Extra credit

1. If you took out the almonds from an Almond Joy candy bar and replaced the milk chocolate coating with a dark chocolate one, you’d get another candy bar called what?

2. Rubies and sapphires are the two primary varieties of which mineral, which is naturally transparent but can appear in different colors if it has metal impurities in its structure?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase CENTRAL POINT. Change one letter to a T and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word for something found in our solar system and the six-letter name of something associated with one of those things. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. New Brunswick

2. “Rapunzel”

3. The Sun King

4. Earned run average

5. Lounge

Extra credit

1. Mounds

2. Corundum