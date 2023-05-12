Any Questions #594: "Odd One Out"

Last week's challenge

Start with the words HORSE RACING. Change one letter to an I and you can spell a type of person and a group you’re likely to find that person in. What are the words?

Answer: CHOIR, SINGER (change the A to an I)

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: ODD ONE OUT

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this week, I’m going to give you some lists. Each list has four things and the names of three of them have something in common. You tell me which is the odd one out.

1. Game show now hosted by Ken Jennings / Musical that opens with the song “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’” / 2000 Coen Brothers film loosely based on Homer’s Odyssey / Pop music duo that George Michael was once one-half of

2. Second round of a game show now hosted by Ken Jennings / Coin featuring a portrait of John F. Kennedy / Structure of human DNA / Grammatical construction like “didn’t not”

3. Wisconsin-based NFL team / Oregon-based NBA team / Massachusetts-based MLB team / Michigan-based NHL team

4. Actor who goes Back to the Future with Christopher Lloyd / “Pet Detective” played by Jim Carrey / Main character in 1993’s The Nightmare Before Christmas / Portrayer of "Motormouth" Maybelle Stubbs in 2007’s Hairspray

5. Tina Fey’s character on the television series 30 Rock / Clue character represented by a purple token / Namesake actor of a popular “six degrees” game / Former New York Mets right fielder who made 8 All-Star teams from 1984 to 1991

Extra credit

1. Band with the 1998 hit “Iris” / Netflix series set in Hawkins, Indiana / Game whose original four characters were named Lizzy, Homer, Harry, and Henry / 1999 steampunk western film starring Will Smith and Kevin Kline

2. Singer of the 1975 hit “Lovin’ You” / Singer with a cameo in the 1985 film Back to the Future / Tom’s wife in the novel The Great Gatsby / Creator and star of the FX series Atlanta

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase ONE IS NOT THE SAME. Rearrange the letters to spell a nine-letter word for an unrefined drink and a two-word phrase (three letters in each word) for something you’d use to drink in a refined setting. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. 2000 Coen Brothers film loosely based on Homer’s Odyssey

2. Coin featuring a portrait of John F. Kennedy

3. Oregon-based NBA team

4. Actor who goes Back to the Future with Christopher Lloyd

5. Namesake actor of a popular “six degrees” game

Extra credit

1. Netflix series set in Hawkins, Indiana

2. Singer of the 1975 hit “Lovin’ You”