Any Questions #597: "The Beginning of June"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase LONG WEEKEND. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for something seen at many weddings and a seven-letter word for what someone in a wedding may have done sometime before the ceremony. What are the words?

Answer: The words are GOWN and KNEELED.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: THE BEGINNING OF JUNE

On-air questions: OK, Ian: it’s the beginning of June on the calendar and in our answers this week. Each question will be about categories or groups that contain things whose names begin with the letter J.

1. There are 49 named characters in the plays of William Shakespeare whose names or titles begin with J. Three of them are mentioned in the title of a play: King John, Julius Caesar, and whom?

2. There are three nicknames used by teams in one of the four major North American sports (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL) that begin with the letter J. Which one is used by more than one team?

3. There are three U.S. state capitals whose names begin with the letter J. Which one is not named for a U.S. president?

4. There are seventeen women who have won the Academy Award for Best Actress whose first names begin with the letter J. Who is the oldest, winning her award in 1990 at the age of 80?

5. There are three countries of the world whose names begin with the letter J. How many of them are in the Southern Hemisphere?

Extra credit

1. There are eight books of the King James Version of the Bible whose names begin with the letter J. Which is the only one not named for a single person?

2. There are two winners for the Grammy Award for Album of the Year whose names start with J. One of them is a 1961 live recording by which singer?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase JUNE SOLSTICE. Change one letter to an M and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word that names certain fruits and a six-letter word that names things you get from many fruits. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Juliet

2. Jets

3. Juneau

4. Jessica Tandy

5. Zero

Extra credit

1. Judges

2. Judy Garland