Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase JUNE SOLSTICE. Change one letter to an M and you can rearrange the result to spell a six-letter word that names certain fruits and a six-letter word that names things you get from many fruits. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the T to an M, you can spell JUICES and MELONS/LEMONS

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: TRIVIA ON “ICE”

On-air questions: OK, Mike: as longtime listeners to this show know, I’m the coffee guy and you’re the tea guy. Well, according to one estimate 85 percent of all the tea Americans drink is iced tea, and June is National Iced Tea month. In honor of your favorite Lipton flavor, we have a “brisk” show tonight where every correct answer features I-C-E in that order.

1. Born in Georgia in 1944, what author’s novels include “The Third Life of Grange Copeland,” “Possessing the Secret of Joy,” and a 1982 Pulitzer Prize winner that was adapted into a 1985 film that was nominated for 11 Academy Awards?

2. Said to be located at 1725 Slough Avenue in Scranton, what title location was actually found at Chandler Valley Center Studios near Los Angeles?

3. Today known as the Molucca Islands, what part of Indonesia was previously named for its nutmeg and cloves?

4. According to the American Bar Association, three questions that help decide what are: Was the attorney negligent, did the mistake cause damage, and were the damages significant?

5. Named for a Greek goddess, what French port is located between Cannes and the world’s second-smallest independent country?

Extra credit

1. Born Tracey Lauren Marrow, who has portrayed a character called “Fin” since 2000, in more than 500 television episodes?

2. Taking its name from the Italian for “little worms,” what noodle type consists of eggs and semolina?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase GREEN TEA. You can rearrange the letters in two ways to spell an eight-letter words. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Alice Walker

2. “The Office”

3. The Spice Islands (and nutmeg exports resumed in 2021 after being halted due to sectarian conflict for 19 years)

4. Malpractice

5. Nice, Fr. (Monaco)

Extra credit

1. Ice-T

2. Vermicelli