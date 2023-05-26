Any Questions #596: "A 'Long' Night Of Trivia"

Last week's challenge

Think of two letters usually found near the end of a piece of writing. They also appear in the same order in a different scientific context. What are they?

Answer: P.S.; P and S Waves

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: A “LONG” NIGHT OF TRIVIA

On-air questions: OK, Ian: this coming Monday is Memorial Day, which means many of us here in the U.S. will have a long weekend. Our questions tonight are getting ready for that long weekend, also: each of them is about something or someone with the word “long” in their name.

1. Which actress, speaking about her leaving the show in its fifth season in 1987, said some 20 years later, “Working at Cheers was a dream come true. It was one of the most satisfying experiences of my life. So, yes, I missed it, but I never regretted that decision.”

2. What name, which references the relative size of the animal’s appendages compared to its body, is used as a general term for various species, including harvest spiders, carpenter spiders, and cellar spiders?

3. A timekeeping system known as the Mesoamerican Long Count calendar is essentially a base-20 calendar that begins somewhere in late 3114 BCE. This calendar was used by many pre-Columbian cultures, most notably which civilization, which lived in an area that is now southeastern Mexico?

4. What is geographically divided into four counties, even though in some legal respects (and in common usage of the term) it only refers to two of them, and according to the U.S. Supreme Court should be considered a peninsula since it has significant ties to the mainland?

5. Which song from a 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical contains the words “auf Wiedersehen”, “adieu”, “au revoir”, and “goodbye” in its lyrics?

Extra credit

1. What play takes place on a single day in August of 1912 in a seaside home in Connecticut?

2. Taking its title from the novel Life, the Universe and Everything, the 1998 book The Long Dark Tea-Time of the Soul is the second novel featuring holistic detective Dirk Gently and was written by which author?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase LONG WEEKEND. Rearrange the letters to spell a four-letter word for something seen at many weddings and a seven-letter word for what someone in a wedding may have done sometime before the ceremony. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Shelley Long

2. Daddy long-legs

3. Maya

4. Long Island

5. “So Long, Farewell”

Extra credit

1. Long Day’s Journey into Night

2. Douglas Adams