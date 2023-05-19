Any Questions #595: "Letter Perfect"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase ONE IS NOT THE SAME. Rearrange the letters to spell a nine-letter word for an unrefined drink and a two-word phrase (three letters in each word) for something you’d use to drink in a refined setting. What are they?

Answer: MOONSHINE and TEA SEAT

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: LETTER PERFECT

On-air questions: OK, Mike. On this date in 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, Malcolm Little was born. Later known as Malcolm X, he converted to Islam and was one of the leading figures in the fight for Civil Rights in the 50s and 60s. In honor of Malcolm X, today’s show is something I’m called “letter perfect.”

1. What character first seen on film in 1962 has been portrayed by Robert Brown, John Huston, David Niven, Bernard Lee, Edward Fox, Ralph Feinnes and one woman?

2. In two books published posthumously in German in the 1920s, both of which deal with the menace of opaque government and bureaucracy, the protagonists are known by what letter — which also begins the author’s last name?

3. Alex Gonzalez booting a tailor-made double play ball in the eighth inning of NLCS Game 6 in 2003; Luis Castillo dropping the game-winning Alex Rodriguez pop-up in a 2009 Subway Series game; and three different incidents by Braves infielder Brooks Conrad against the Giants in the 2010 Division Series can all be classified by what letter?

4. What letter is most closely associated with pyridoxine, folic acid, pantothenic acid, niacin, thiamin and riboflavin?

5. What letter appears in the title of books by Therese Fowler, about a Jazz Age literary figure, Max Brooks, about an apocalypse, and David Grann, about an Amazon obsession?

This week's challenge

Think of two letters usually found near the end of a piece of writing. They also appear in the same order in a different scientific context. What are they?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. M (The one woman is Judi Dench, who appeared in eight James Bond movies, spanning the entire Pierce Brosnan series and all but the last Daniel Craig Bond film)

2. K. (Kafka’s books in question are “The Trial” and “The Castle”)

3. E (for error; the all-time leader in this category is Herman Long with 1,096…third on the list is Deacon White, with 1,018, who happens to be a Hall of Famer)

4. B (these are the B class of vitamins that help the body in creating red blood cells and producing energy)

5. Z (“Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald,” “World War Z,” ‘The Lost City of Z”)