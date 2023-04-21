Any Questions #591: "N/F/L Draft"

Last week's challenge

Start with the words FEDERAL TAXES. Change one letter to an L and you can rearrange the result to spell a five-letter word for places where tires are often seen and a seven-letter word for what you sometimes do to tires. What are the words?

Answer: If you change the R to an L, you can spell AXELS and DEFLATE.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: NFL Draft

On-air questions: OK Mike, next week brings the NFL Draft. It all begins Thursday in Kansas City, with Carolina, then Houston, then Arizona getting the first three picks. Bad news for Dolphins fans: Miami forfeited its first-round pick to settle a tampering case. At any rate, today’s show from me, Mr. Irrelevant, is all about the N-F-L. I’ll give you a category, you draft a correct answer that starts with each letter.

1. Colleges that have won an NCAA basketball championship, either men’s or women’s: N

2. Tony Award for Best Musical winners: F

3. U.S. presidents: L

4. U.S. state capitals: L

5. REM studio albums: N, F, L

Extra credit

1. Late night TV hosts: L

This week's challenge

Start with the name of the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick in 1983, now a Hall of Famer. Rearrange the letters in his name and you can spell two words closely associated with the Middle East: one a country, the other a currency. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Men’s (North Carolina, NC State, Florida, Louisville, La Salle, Loyola Chicago); women’s (North Carolina, Notre Dame, Louisiana Tech)

2. (Nine, Fiorello, Fiddler on the Roof, Fosse, Fun Home, La Cage Aux Folles, Les Mis)

3. (Nixon, Ford, Fillmore, Lincoln)

4. (Nashville, Frankfort, Lansing, Lincoln)

5. (New Adventures in Hi-Fi, Fables of the Reconstruction, Lifes Rich Pageant)

Extra credit

1. (Graham Norton, Jimmy Fallon, Jay Leno, David Letterman)