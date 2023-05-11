Any Questions #593: "A Kentucky Derby"

Last week's challenge

Start with the phrase APRIL SHOWERS. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for something quiet and a five-letter word for things that are loud. What are the words?

Answer: WHISPER and ROARS (change and L to R)

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: A KENTUCKY DERBY

On-air questions: This weekend is the 149th running of America’s most famous horse race. The Kentucky Derby will be held at Churchill Downs, as it has since 1875. The mile-and-a-quarter race carries a $3 million purse and kicks off the Triple Crown series that also includes the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. In honor of the Derby, all of today’s correct answers are about Kentucky.

1. Also celebrated with a local minor league team, the Triple A affiliate of the nearby Reds, what company’s name was registered with the U.S. Patent Office in 1894 and signed sports’ first endorsement when Honus Wagner put his name on a bat 11 years later?

2. The only president born in Kentucky, who came into the world on Feb. 12, 1809 at Sinking Springs Farm, about seven years before the family moved to Indiana and 21 before it settled in Illinois?

3. What University of Kentucky nickname that dates to a 6-2 football game in 1909 is shared by at least 14 other colleges, including Bethune-Cookman University, Davidson, Northwestern and UNH?

4. Also including the George S. Patton Museum and Center of Leadership, what facility administered by the U.S. Treasury Department was constructed with 750 tons of reinforced steel and 16,000 cubic feet of granite?

5. Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, Jim Gaffigan, George Hamilton, Rob Riggle, Billy Zane, Ray Liotta, Reba McEntire, and Sean Astin are among the actors who have portrayed what Kentucky businessman in a popular series of commercials?

Extra credit

1. Constructed in 1895 at Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby, what architectural feature gives its name to an online sports and horse racing betting company?

This week's challenge

Start with the words HORSE RACING. Change one letter to an I and you can spell a type of person and a group you’re likely to find that person in. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Louisville Slugger (And the name of the minor league is the Louisville Bats, with a logo featuring both the flying mammal and the baseball variety)

2. Abraham Lincoln (as a bonus fact, 120,000 people from across the country raised $350,000 for a memorial on the site around Lincoln’s centennial)

3. Wildcats

4. Fort Knox (According to the U.S. Mint, no visitors are permitted at the facility, which holds 147.3 million ounces of gold)

5. Colonel Sanders (Harland Sanders died in 1980 but his visage remains a prominent part of Kentucky Fried Chicken advertising)

Extra credit

1. Twin Spires