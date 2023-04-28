Any Questions #592: "April Showers..."

Last week's challenge

Start with the name of the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick in 1983, now a Hall of Famer. Rearrange the letters in his name and you can spell two words closely associated with the Middle East: one a country, the other a currency. What are the words?

Answer: OMAN, DINAR from DAN MARINO.

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: APRIL SHOWERS BRING TRIVIA ANSWERS

On-air questions: This is the last full week of April, which means May is right around the corner. According to the saying, April showers bring May flowers, but in our case, they bring answers to trivia questions. Specifically, each correct answer this week can be spelled using the letters in the phrase APRIL SHOWERS.

1. What is approximately 430 light-years from Earth, is pictured on the flags of the state of Alaska and the Canadian province of Nunavut, and is referred to by the Lakota people by a name that translates as “The Star that Sits Still”?

2. What Chinese dog breed, known for its wrinkled skin and blue-black tongue, was close to extinction before a Hong Kong businessman reached out to the American Kennel Club in the 1970s for help in saving the breed?

3. What name is shared by a 1998 Natalie Merchant album that includes the song “Kind and Generous” and by the only other female character in William Shakespeare’s Hamlet besides Queen Gertrude?

4. What play, about a boy who raises and trains a foal only to have his father sell it to the British cavalry, received critical acclaim for its use of life-sized puppets and won all five Tony Awards it was nominated for in 2011, including Best Play?

5. If Jets became Coyotes and Nordiques became an Avalanche, what became Hurricanes?

Extra credit

1. What is the last name of the Hall-of-Fame NBA center whose famous jersey number 00 was retired by the Boston Celtics in 1998?

2. What bird is mentioned in the title of the 1976 hit song also commonly known as “Baretta’s Theme”?

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase APRIL SHOWERS. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell a seven-letter word for something quiet and a five-letter word for things that are loud. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Polaris

2. Shar Pei

3. Ophelia

4. War Horse

5. Whalers

Extra credit

1. Parish

2. Sparrow