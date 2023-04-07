Any Questions #589: "In The 'Canterbury Tales'"

Last week's challenge

Start with the words CARPET and COARSE. Change one letter to an R and you can rearrange the result to spell two other six-letter words beginning with C that both name foods. What are the words?

Answer: If you change an E to an R, you can spell CARROT and CAPERS

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: IN THE CANTERBURY TALES

On-air questions: This is our first show of April, which is also, proverbially, where Geoffrey Chaucer’s “Canterbury Tales” begins. The stories were written in the 14th Century and are still read and analyzed today. In honor of The Wife of Bath and the rest of the pilgrims, all of the correct answers today are made up of letters found in “Canterbury Tales.”

1. Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo and Raphael, for example.

2. Referring to the decline in manufacturing experienced there, what two-word phrase describing parts of the Northeast and upper Midwest was a key focus of the last two presidential campaigns?

3. The only one of the three prairie provinces that fits the category, what locale is home to pro sports teams like the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the Red Deer Rebels, and two members of the NHL’s Western Conference?

4. What word is missing from the following titles? Meet The _____, ____ For Sale, The ____.

5. Developed under the code name Gandalf, what computer program existed from 1993 until being discontinued in 2009, originally cost about $400, and was built with information from Funk & Wagnalls after Microsoft was rejected by Encyclopedia Britannica?

Extra credit

1. More than 2 million square feet and named for a Texan, what name is missing from this list? Cannon, Ford, Longworth, O’Neill, ____

2. What region of central Italy is home to the most famous statue of a Biblical figure said to have reigned 3,100 miles to the southeast?

This week's challenge

Start with the words MILLER’S TALE. Change one letter to an E, rearrange the letters, and you can spell the name of an actor in 2022’s highest-grossing film. Who is it?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Turtles (and the new Seth Rogen-directed cartoon reboot of TMNT, Mutant Mayhem, debuts in August.)

2. Rust Belt (and speaking at a new high-tech plant in Ohio last year, President Biden said it’s time to retire the name Rust Belt in favor of Silicon Heartland.)

3. Alberta (Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames)

4. Beatles (“With The Beatles” is a UK release whose material is better known in the states as “Meet The Beatles”)

5. Encarta (and those details come from a famous case study titled Blown To Bits)

Extra credit

1. Rayburn (the Congressional office building named for the former House Speaker)

2. Tuscany (David)